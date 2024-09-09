Details emerge about Rome Odunze’s Week 1 injury

The Chicago Bears managed a Week 1 win on Sunday, but they lost one of their key rookies in the process.

Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered an MCL sprain during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over Tennessee, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The injury is not thought to be too serious, and he is characterized as week-to-week.

Odunze had a quiet debut even before leaving the game, with just one catch for 11 yards. The Bears’ offense definitely looked like a work in progress, as the team fell behind 17-0 and leaned heavily on defense and special teams in the comeback win. While the injury does not sound like it will keep him out long, it is still an unwanted setback for a rookie that the team clearly wants to get up and running as quickly as possible.

Odunze was the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He had some lofty ambitions for his rookie season, but they might already be out of reach.