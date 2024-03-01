Top WR prospect had perfect response to wild question from reporter

NFL prospects often have to answer some incredibly bizarre questions leading up to the draft, and former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze was up to the task this week.

During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, Odunze was asked by a reporter if the receiver believes he could land an airplane in the event of an emergency. Odunze did not hesitate at all with his response.

“Absolutely not. We are going down. All souls have perished,” Odunze said.

For some reason Rome Odunze was asked if he could land a plane in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/CeF0Y3OzTB — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 1, 2024

The reporter was obviously having some fun, but that is the type of question a prospect might be asked when meeting with an NFL team. While other players might have interpreted it as a test to see how they believe they would react in a high-pressure situation, Odunze had no problem being completely honest.

Believe it or not, that question was nowhere close to the craziest one we have heard leading up to the draft.

Odunze had 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season at Washington. He is viewed by many as the second-best receiver in the draft behind only Marvin Harrison Jr.