Rome Odunze turns heads with message after Bears ran first play for him

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is well aware of the noise his father has been making online.

Odunze’s father, James Odunze, has been vocal on social media about his son’s lack of touches in the Bears’ offense. Throughout the season, the elder Odunze has reposted several fans’ takes on Rome deserving more targets.

James Odunze also recently expressed his support for Marvin Harrison Sr., who has been lobbying for the same thing for his son Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense.

James Odunze asked, and Rome Odunze received on Sunday in the Bears’ Week 10 clash against the New York Giants. The Bears wideout got targeted on the first play of the game. Rome capitalized on the opportunity with a nine-yard catch.

After the game, Rome Odunze was asked about the play during a postgame scrum. He knew exactly whom he wanted to thank, and it wasn’t Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

“Yeah, thanks, Dad!” Odunze joked.

Rome Odunze was asked about being targeted on the first play of the game.



The early reception was a sign of things to come for Odunze. He caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets to lead the Bears in all categories as Chicago came from behind to beat the Giants 24-20.

Rome Odunze is wide open in the end zone



The touchdown was Odunze’s first since Week 4. The 10 targets came a week after Rome failed to make a single catch on three targets in a high-scoring win over the Cincinnati Bengals.