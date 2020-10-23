Romeo Crennel has great quote about most surprising part of season

The 2020 season has already been filled with surprises across the NFL, but few people are more surprised heading into Week 7 than Romeo Crennel. Why? Because he’s a head coach.

Crennel took over as interim head coach for the Houston Texans when Bill O’Brien was fired earlier this month. When asked by reporters on Friday what the most surprising part of the 2020 season has been, Crennel had a great response.

“Well, the fact that I’m the head coach.”-Romeo Crennel, when asked what the most surprising part of the season has been so far. — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) October 23, 2020

Crennel has been an assistant coach in Houston since 2014, which is the year O’Brien was hired at head coach. Teams obviously enter the season with high expectations, so Crennel probably could not have predicted that he’d be the man in charge after just four games.

Crennel has been working in the NFL for nearly 40 years and has previous head coaching experience. There is probably very little that surprises the 73-year-old at this point, but being thrust into a head coaching role this early in the season qualifies. Heck, he’s even already drawn major criticism for one of his decisions during a game. That didn’t take long, either.