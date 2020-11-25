Romeo Crennel has brutal quote about Matt Patricia’s job security

Houston Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel knows that there’s a pretty good shot he won’t get the permanent job with the team after the season. As much as he’d like it, he is, essentially, waiting to be moved on.

Crennel believes the same is true of his opposite number on Thursday. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia looks set to miss the playoffs once again for the third time in as many seasons as head coach. Rumors continue to intensify regarding his job status, especially given Detroit’s listless performances in recent weeks.

Assessing that reality, Crennel offered a rather brutal assessment of Patricia on Tuesday.

“There’s two kinds of coaches, right?” Crennel said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “There are those that have been fired and there’s those that are going to get fired. And so we both fall into that category.”

Crennel isn’t trying to be mean. Pretty much every coach gets fired at some point in their lives. With Patricia seemingly hanging by a thread, though, it certainly has an added sting to it.