Romeo Crennel not letting JJ Watt take blame for loss to Titans

October 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Houston Texans’ offense came alive on Sunday after falling into an early hole against the Tennessee Titans, but their defense was unable to come away with stops late in the game. Both J.J. Watt and Texans head coach Romeo Crennel are taking responsibility for that.

Watt said Sunday that the loss is “squarely on my shoulders” since he is the leader of Houston’s defense.

Crennel disagrees. The interim coach told reporters on Monday that he appreciates Watt holding himself accountable. However, Crennel insists “the buck stops at my desk.”

No single player or coach is responsible for the loss. The bottom line is the Texans had a chance to win back-to-back games and potentially revive their season, but they instead let a game slip away. Even if we disagree with those who ripped Crennel for one of his late-game decisions, that is a game Houston needed to win after the way it started.

