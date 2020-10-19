Romeo Crennel not letting JJ Watt take blame for loss to Titans

The Houston Texans’ offense came alive on Sunday after falling into an early hole against the Tennessee Titans, but their defense was unable to come away with stops late in the game. Both J.J. Watt and Texans head coach Romeo Crennel are taking responsibility for that.

Watt said Sunday that the loss is “squarely on my shoulders” since he is the leader of Houston’s defense.

.@JJWatt on the loss: “This is one of the tougher ones I’ve had. This one really hurts. Offense played great. Gave us opportunities to win. We did not finish the game on defense..As a leader of the defense I put that squarely on my shoulders. This one is very difficult to take.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 18, 2020

Crennel disagrees. The interim coach told reporters on Monday that he appreciates Watt holding himself accountable. However, Crennel insists “the buck stops at my desk.”

Romeo Crennel on @JJWatt saying because he’s the leader of the defense the fact the defense didn’t finish the game falls squarely on his shoulders: “JJ’s one of the leaders of the defense. It’s nice that he says that, but I’m the head coach & the buck stops at my desk. I’m the..” pic.twitter.com/A0rxnE5lsW — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 19, 2020

No single player or coach is responsible for the loss. The bottom line is the Texans had a chance to win back-to-back games and potentially revive their season, but they instead let a game slip away. Even if we disagree with those who ripped Crennel for one of his late-game decisions, that is a game Houston needed to win after the way it started.