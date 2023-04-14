Ron Rivera does not mince words about Commanders’ sale

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said what everyone is thinking regarding the Washington Commanders’ imminent sale.

Rivera said that the staff would go about their business as the sale process concludes, but admitted it was a “relief” to see the situation being resolved.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen.”

Even after owner Daniel Snyder announced that he was looking into a sale, it was not entirely clear that he would follow through. That helped create months of uncertainty over whether anything would actually take place, and if so, who the buyer would be.

Snyder appears to have reached an agreement that will see his controversial ownership come to an end. Rivera can’t really say it, but he probably is happy about that, too.