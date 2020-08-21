 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 20, 2020

Ron Rivera diagnosed with treatable lymph node cancer

August 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ron Rivera

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Rivera told his team on Thursday night that he was diagnosed with the cancer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rivera’s cancer is considered “very treatable and curable.” It was caught in the early stages.

Rivera says he was stunned to learn of the cancer diagnosis.

Rivera will continue to coach Washington for now, but the team has a Plan B in case Rivera needs to step away.

Rivera, 58, is in his first season as Washington’s head football coach. He spent the last decade coaching the Carolina Panthers before being let go after starting 5-7 last season. He recently talked about Washington’s starting quarterback competition being open.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus