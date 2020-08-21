Ron Rivera diagnosed with treatable lymph node cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Rivera told his team on Thursday night that he was diagnosed with the cancer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rivera’s cancer is considered “very treatable and curable.” It was caught in the early stages.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera says he was stunned to learn of the cancer diagnosis.

Ron Rivera to ESPN on his reaction to the news that he had lymph node cancer: "I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera will continue to coach Washington for now, but the team has a Plan B in case Rivera needs to step away.

Rivera, 58, is in his first season as Washington’s head football coach. He spent the last decade coaching the Carolina Panthers before being let go after starting 5-7 last season. He recently talked about Washington’s starting quarterback competition being open.