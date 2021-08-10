Ron Rivera has high praise for Bill Belichick ahead of preseason game

Bill Belichick is trying to navigate his way through a new chapter of his coaching career, and Ron Rivera is among those who are looking forward to seeing how the future Hall of Famer handles it.

With Washington and the New England Patriots set to square off in a preseason game this week, Rivera was about his counterpart on Tuesday. He had high praise for Belichick.

“The best thing about coach is there are no apologies for who he is,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s true to form. … I enjoy watching him. … They were a dynasty basically, and now they’re rebuilding and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Belichick and Tom Brady terrorized the NFL together for the better part of two decades. Brady then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately won a Super Bowl, which has almost certainly motivated Belichick even more.

There will be a lot to watch in New England this season with Cam Newton in his second year with the team and rookie Mac Jones pushing him. Belichick recently shared a hint about the quarterback situation, but no one ever knows what he’s going to do. That can be as captivating for rival coaches as it is for fans.