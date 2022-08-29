 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 29, 2022

Ron Rivera offers update on Brian Robinson after shooting

August 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Sunday, and head coach Ron Rivera says the rookie is doing well under the circumstances.

Rivera told reporters on Monday morning that there was a chance Robinson would be released from the hospital by the end of the day. He said the former Alabama star is “in a really good place.”

Rivera also visited with Robinson at the hospital on Sunday night. The coach said Robinson was “in good spirits” and appreciates all the support he has received.

Robinson was reportedly hit by at least two bullets in the lower body. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening. It is certainly a good sign that Rivera was able to visit with him and talk with him.

Robinson played at Alabama from 2017-2021. He only had a small role in the Tide’s offense his first two seasons. Then he became a backup in 2019 and 2020. Robinson’s patience paid off, and he became the Tide’s starter last season. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Washington selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 98 overall.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus