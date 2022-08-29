Ron Rivera offers update on Brian Robinson after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Sunday, and head coach Ron Rivera says the rookie is doing well under the circumstances.

Rivera told reporters on Monday morning that there was a chance Robinson would be released from the hospital by the end of the day. He said the former Alabama star is “in a really good place.”

#Commanders coach Ron Rivera says RB Brian Robinson is “in a really good place” after being the victim last night in an attempted robbery.

Some notes:

— Could be released from the hospital today.

— He’s doing as well as possible given circumstances. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Rivera also visited with Robinson at the hospital on Sunday night. The coach said Robinson was “in good spirits” and appreciates all the support he has received.

I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best. — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022

Robinson was reportedly hit by at least two bullets in the lower body. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening. It is certainly a good sign that Rivera was able to visit with him and talk with him.

Robinson played at Alabama from 2017-2021. He only had a small role in the Tide’s offense his first two seasons. Then he became a backup in 2019 and 2020. Robinson’s patience paid off, and he became the Tide’s starter last season. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Washington selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 98 overall.