Everyone said the same thing about Ron Rivera after Washington’s loss

Everyone said the same thing about Ron Rivera after the Washington Commanders’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Commanders were down 31-24 after an AJ Brown touchdown with 1:43 left. Washington responded by driving down the field, and Sam Howell capped it with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson as time expired to make it 31-30. Washington then had an option: kick an extra point to tie the game and go to overtime, or attempt a 2-point conversion to win.

Rivera chose to kick the extra point, which tied the game and sent it to OT. Washington went 3-and-out in OT and punted, while Philly moved into field goal range and won on Jake Elliott’s 54-yard kick.

Fans everywhere were saying the same thing: why didn’t Rivera go for 2? Moreover, people were wondering what happened to “Riverboat Ron”?

Rivera earned the nickname “Riverboat Ron” by making bold gambles when he was the Carolina Panthers, such as going for it in short-yardage situations, or attempting 2-point conversions. This was the exact type of situation where “Riverboat Ron” would have gone for two. Yet Rivera chose to go to overtime against the defending NFC champions, leaving everyone befuddled.

The Commanders going on to lose the game further cemented what a miscalculation that was by Rivera.

Hard to believe the man formerly known as Riverboat Ron didn't go for the win at the end of regulation. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 1, 2023

Maybe I just expect too much because people call him Riverboat Ron but I need you to go for two there. When you aren't the better team and you're 72 inches from a win, I need you to take your chances of getting that over a coin toss, a stop, another long TD drive. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

There was even talk that Rivera no longer deserved the “Riverboat” nickname after that choice.

Ron Rivera got the final TD as time ran out and kicked the extra point to tie. Didn’t go for 2 and the win. Loses on OT. Officially retiring “Riverboat Ron” nickname. pic.twitter.com/YsW0zvhxJC — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 1, 2023

Washington is now 2-2 this season, while Philly is 4-0.