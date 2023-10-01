 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 1, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about Ron Rivera after Washington’s loss

October 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Ron Rivera after the Washington Commanders’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Commanders were down 31-24 after an AJ Brown touchdown with 1:43 left. Washington responded by driving down the field, and Sam Howell capped it with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson as time expired to make it 31-30. Washington then had an option: kick an extra point to tie the game and go to overtime, or attempt a 2-point conversion to win.

Rivera chose to kick the extra point, which tied the game and sent it to OT. Washington went 3-and-out in OT and punted, while Philly moved into field goal range and won on Jake Elliott’s 54-yard kick.

Fans everywhere were saying the same thing: why didn’t Rivera go for 2? Moreover, people were wondering what happened to “Riverboat Ron”?

Rivera earned the nickname “Riverboat Ron” by making bold gambles when he was the Carolina Panthers, such as going for it in short-yardage situations, or attempting 2-point conversions. This was the exact type of situation where “Riverboat Ron” would have gone for two. Yet Rivera chose to go to overtime against the defending NFC champions, leaving everyone befuddled.

The Commanders going on to lose the game further cemented what a miscalculation that was by Rivera.

There was even talk that Rivera no longer deserved the “Riverboat” nickname after that choice.

Washington is now 2-2 this season, while Philly is 4-0.

Article Tags

Ron RiveraWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus