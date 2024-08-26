 Skip to main content
Rookie with best name in NFL gets released

August 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The NFL logo on a helmet

Sep 29, 2016; London, United Kingdom; General view of NFL shield logo helmet and British and United States flags on Regent Street pror to the NFL International Series game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A player with a generationally great name will now have to seek his NFL dream elsewhere.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV reported on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive back Woo Governor. The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Governor is a 23-year-old cornerback who was an All-MVFC First Team honoree at Northern Iowa but went undrafted this year. After signing with the Raiders as a UDFA, Governor had a strong preseason, recording ten combined tackles and producing some nice moments in coverage.

Governor, whose real first name is DeMarcus but goes by Woo, should still draw plenty of interest from other NFL teams on the strength of his superb preseason. He may also have a strong case against this guy for the best name in all of football.

Las Vegas RaidersWoo Governor
