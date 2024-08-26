Rookie with best name in NFL gets released

A player with a generationally great name will now have to seek his NFL dream elsewhere.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV reported on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive back Woo Governor. The move comes ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

Governor is a 23-year-old cornerback who was an All-MVFC First Team honoree at Northern Iowa but went undrafted this year. After signing with the Raiders as a UDFA, Governor had a strong preseason, recording ten combined tackles and producing some nice moments in coverage.

Nice eyes by Woo Governor to take away the short out and be in a position to help the corner on the deep route pic.twitter.com/F1EqnGH7g2 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) August 20, 2024

Governor, whose real first name is DeMarcus but goes by Woo, should still draw plenty of interest from other NFL teams on the strength of his superb preseason. He may also have a strong case against this guy for the best name in all of football.