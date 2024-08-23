 Skip to main content
Player with best name in college football wins starting QB job

August 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
General Booty in an Oklahoma jersey

The player with the best name in college football has landed a starting job.

Louisiana-Monroe is expected to name General Booty their starting quarterback for the team’s Aug. 29 season opener against Jackson State, according to a report from Matt Zenits of 247 Sports.

Booty transferred to Louisiana-Monroe earlier this year after serving as a backup behind Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma the past two seasons. It looked like he might have a chance to compete for a starting job with the Sooners in 2024 after Gabriel transferred to another high-profile program, but Booty still opted for a fresh start elsewhere.

Prior to arriving at Oklahoma, Booty was a star at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He led the NJCAA with 3,115 passing yards to go along with 25 touchdown passes.

Booty is the son of former LSU receiver Abram Booty, who had 1,768 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns from 1997-2000. General’s uncles are former LSU quarterback (and Florida Marlins third baseman) Josh Booty, and former USC quarterback John David Booty.

Booty is well aware that he has received a great deal of attention because of his name, but he said two years ago that he wants his play on the field to be a reason people know who he is. He now has a chance to accomplish that goal as Louisiana-Monroe’s starter this season.

