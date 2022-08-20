 Skip to main content
Roquan Smith makes decision about his holdout

August 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
Roquan Smith with an earpiece in

Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) is seen on the sideline during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will not have to worry about playing this season without one of their defensive stars.

Earlier in August, All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith issued a statement which said that he had requested a trade from the Bears. The former No. 8 overall pick said that the team had not negotiated a new contract with him in good faith.

Now, the two sides will have the entire 2022 season to try to come to an agreement.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Smith plans to play out his contract, which runs through this season.

The Bears might be wise to work out a long-term deal with Smith, who is arguably their best player on either side of the ball. He had 163 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 2021, and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

The 25-year-old will make $9.7 million this season after the Bears picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Based on some recent comments from Bears first-year GM Ryan Poles, keeping Smith in Chicago for the foreseeable future may be easier said than done.

