Analyst Ross Tucker did not hold back about Patriots’ roster

NFL analyst Ross Tucker did not hold back when talking about the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Tucker served as the color commentator for the Patriots’ Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday that was televised by NFL Network. After the Patriots lost a fumble in the second quarter, Tucker had harsh words for the team, saying their offense can’t afford to turn the ball over.

“It doesn’t even give you a chance. You’re already talking about arguably the worst roster in the league. And then to have that many turnovers, that many fumbles on top of it? They probably have the worst offensive line in the league. They almost definitely have the worst receiving corps. If you’re going to have that kind of roster, you gotta take care of the ball,” Tucker said.

It’s not very often that analysts are so blunt about a team they are covering, but Tucker did not sugarcoat things when talking about New England.

The Patriots entered Saturday’s game with 21 giveaways, which placed them 20th in the league. But their offense is 29th in yards (298.1) and they’re 30th in points (17.3). New England entered the game 3-12. They’re just not a good team this season, which is why Tucker says they can’t make those kinds of mistakes.