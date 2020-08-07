Russell Okung considering retirement over coronavirus concerns

Russell Okung dealt with a serious health scare last year and was told by doctors that he may never play football again. While the veteran offensive lineman was able to prove those medical experts wrong by playing, he may now be hanging up the cleats.

Okung, who is now with the Carolina Panthers, is contemplating retirement. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Okung is considering opting out of the 2020 season and calling it a career due to coronavirus concerns.

Okung suffered a pulmonary embolism in June 2019. He was told there was a good chance he would not be able to get back on the football field, but he returned to the Los Angeles Chargers about halfway through the 2019 season. The two-time Pro Bowler was then traded to Carolina from the Chargers back in March for offensive lineman Trai Turner.

The Panthers were hoping that the 31-year-old Okung would help bolster their offensive line, but they may be one of several teams left with a void to fill due to the coronavirus pandemic.