Russell Wilson dealing with concerning injury ahead of Week 1

Russell Wilson is preparing to start his first regular-season game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the veteran quarterback has an injury that will be worth monitoring.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday that Wilson was limited in practice after the 35-year-old said he experienced some tightness in his calf. Wilson was planning to have the issue checked by team doctors.

Something to watch for Sunday: #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that QB Russell Wilson reported some calf tightness and is going to get checked out by doctors. He was limited in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2024

The issue is with the same calf that Wilson injured at the start of training camp. Wilson missed some time during training camp and the preseason after he hurt his calf during a conditioning test. That was over a month ago, so it would certainly be a concern if Wilson is still having trouble with the same calf.

Tomlin announced last week that Wilson will start in Week 1 over Justin Fields, which was the expected outcome all offseason. But if Wilson had some sort of setback with a soft-tissue injury, Fields might be called upon to start the season opener.

The Steelers open their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Another key player in the game has also been listed on the injury report this week.