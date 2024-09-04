Kyle Pitts dealing with injury ahead of Week 1

Kyle Pitts is viewed as a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2024 season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end may first need to get healthy.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Pitts has been dealing with a hamstring injury and will be limited in practice. Morris said the injury “hadn’t affected (Pitts) too much.”

Morris says Kyle Pitts tweaked his hamstring a couple weeks ago and it "hadn’t affected him too much." He practiced Monday and will again today, just in a limited capacity. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 4, 2024

The Falcons could simply be playing it safe with Pitts, but any soft tissue injury this close to the start of the season is a concern.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida in 2021, played in all 17 games for the Falcons last season. He had a disappointing year with 53 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns. Pitts had more than 1,000 yards as a rookie but has not been all that productive since, largely because of erratic quarterback play.

With the Falcons having signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, Pitts has an opportunity to play a huge role in Atlanta’s passing game. His status will be worth monitoring in Week 1.

The Falcons kick off their season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.