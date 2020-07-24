Russell Wilson, Ciara name their baby ‘Win’

Russell Wilson and his wife, singer/songwriter Ciara, welcome their third child this week. If the name the couple chose for the baby is a sign of things to come, Seattle Seahawks fans have plenty of reason to be excited.

Wilson and Ciara named the boy “Win.”

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020

Win’s middle name, Harrison, is a tribute to Wilson’s father Harrison III, who died in 2010.

Wilson and Ciara have one other child together, their daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a child from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Seahawks are poised to have a big year in 2020, with Tyler Lockett and an emerging DK Metcalf working as Wilson’s top two receivers. We can think of at least one other star player Wilson would like the team to sign, and that would probably give Seattle an even better chance of living up to Russell’s new baby’s name.