Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing

Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal.

Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett.

“The reality is I wish I could have played better for him, too,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I wish I could have played at the standard, the level that I’ve always played at, know how to play at.”

The Broncos were a disaster from day one under Hackett. They have averaged just 15.5 points per game this season, which ranks last in the NFL. Hackett’s offensive system was a big reason for that, but Wilson has also played poorly.

Hackett made a major change a month ago that did not seem to help anything. Broncos general manager George Paton said this week that the decision to fire Hackett was not based on Wilson’s play, but the veteran quarterback knows it was a factor.