Russell Wilson replaced by Geno Smith due to dislocated finger

October 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Wilson was replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game between his Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams due to a dislocated finger.

Wilson was attempting a pass on a 2nd-and-14 play in the third quarter and his fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm as the quarterback followed through.

Wilson’s right middle finger was immediately bending the wrong direction.

Amazingly, Wilson remained in the game through the next possession despite his finger injury. It wasn’t until two possessions later that Smith took over.

Smith led two scoring drives but was intercepted in his territory on his third series. The Seahawks ended up losing 26-17.

