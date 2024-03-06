Russell Wilson is ruled out as QB target by 1 head coach

Russell Wilson can cross one team off his list of potential landing spots, though it is not a destination anyone would have predicted anyway.

Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales made clear Wednesday in an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show that his team has no role for Wilson. Canales was Wilson’s quarterbacks coach in Seattle for four seasons, but he made clear that the Panthers are focused on developing Bryce Young, not adding a veteran starter.

"This is not the situation for Russ."@Panthers HC and former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales on a possible reunion with Russell Wilson in Carolina. @TheCoachCanales @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/UheZk7LT5M — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 6, 2024

“This is not the situation for Russ,” Canales said. “What I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that. I really admire the courage it took to say, ‘I’m gonna branch out away from what I’m comfortable with.’ Certainly guys like me who was with him for all 10 years and the level of comfort that comes — I know exactly what he wants, he needs, what he’s gonna ask for, I can anticipate those things. He really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that can become. What it’s become, hey, the film’s out there but I really credit him for that.”

Bringing in a veteran this soon would not exactly be a sign of faith in Young, the No. 1 pick a year ago. Plus, Wilson would probably want a better guarantee of a starting job.

Reports have indicated that Wilson wants to join a team with a winning culture. Right now, that is not the Panthers. Even Canales would have to admit that.