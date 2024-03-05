Report: Russell Wilson wants to help new team in 1 unique way

Russell Wilson is free to sign with any team after the Denver Broncos released him, and the quarterback is reportedly prepared to do so at a heavily discounted rate.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up” Tuesday that Wilson is open to signing with a team for the veteran minimum. The 35-year-old wants to go somewhere with a winning culture in place, and he is willing to help by representing a massive bargain.

“It can’t be overstated what kind of value he is, because he can literally sign for the vet minimum because Denver’s paying him $39 million, and I’m told that plan is firmly on his radar,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report. “He wants to help his new team by being a bargain. So, there will be a market for that. He wants to go to a team, I’m told to not only win, but has an infrastructure, a history of winning.”

As Fowler mentioned, the Broncos still owe Wilson $39 million in guaranteed money. Wilson could probably double up on that if he wanted to be paid market value in free agency, but it does not sound like that is a priority for him.

Though the trade was a complete disaster for the Broncos, Wilson looked a lot better last season under Sean Payton than he did under Nathaniel Hackett the year before. The former Super Bowl champion completed 66.4 percent of his passing attempts for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 2023.

Wilson shared a lengthy farewell message to the Broncos after he was cut on Monday, but he had one glaring omission.