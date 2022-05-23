 Skip to main content
Monday, May 23, 2022

Russell Wilson shares details about prep work with Peyton Manning

May 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson’s trade to the Denver Broncos has given him an invaluable resource: consistent access to Peyton Manning.

Wilson said Monday that Manning has “taken me under his wing” since the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded to Denver. Wilson and Manning have extensively worked together since the trade, as Wilson divulged that the two have watched film and talked often. The plan is to continue to do so going forward.

Wilson has been around for a while, but Manning definitely still has a thing or two to teach him. Plus, Wilson reportedly consulted with Manning before approving the trade to Denver. It certainly helps that Manning was also a franchise quarterback who made a late-career move to play for the Broncos after spending his entire career with one franchise.

Manning’s assistance has gone both ways and isn’t just limited to Wilson. He’s reportedly even been offering guidance to the Broncos on how to get the best out of Wilson, too.

