Russell Wilson shares details about prep work with Peyton Manning

Russell Wilson’s trade to the Denver Broncos has given him an invaluable resource: consistent access to Peyton Manning.

Wilson said Monday that Manning has “taken me under his wing” since the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded to Denver. Wilson and Manning have extensively worked together since the trade, as Wilson divulged that the two have watched film and talked often. The plan is to continue to do so going forward.

Russell Wilson said Peyton Manning has “taken me under his wing in kind of a beautiful way” since he arrived in Denver. They’ve sat down to watch film and talk together. Wilson said he likes learning from Manning. The plan is to do it more in the future. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 23, 2022

Wilson has been around for a while, but Manning definitely still has a thing or two to teach him. Plus, Wilson reportedly consulted with Manning before approving the trade to Denver. It certainly helps that Manning was also a franchise quarterback who made a late-career move to play for the Broncos after spending his entire career with one franchise.

Manning’s assistance has gone both ways and isn’t just limited to Wilson. He’s reportedly even been offering guidance to the Broncos on how to get the best out of Wilson, too.