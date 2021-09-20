This Russell Wilson play should have been called a safety for Titans

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks got the benefit of a call late in their overtime game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, though they still lost.

Seattle was up 24-9 at halftime and led 30-16 in the fourth quarter and blew it. The Titans tied the game in the final minute to send it to OT, where they ultimately won.

Seattle went 3-and-out and punted on their lone possession of the extra period. But they never should have had an opportunity to punt in the first place.

On third down, Wilson was trying to escape some pressure from Ola Adeniy, who had him wrapped up and spun around twice in the end zone.

Need someone to explain to me like I’m 5 why this isn’t a safety pic.twitter.com/8ERgUkkpB6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2021

Wilson’s forward progress was marked as stopped at the 1-yard line, giving Seattle a chance to punt. That was the wrong call. There is no way that should have been called anything other than a safety.

Luckily the missed call didn’t hurt the Titans, who moved the ball 21 yards after the punt and kicked a 36-yard field goal to win it.

The missed Wilson call makes you wonder even more how this was called on Justin Herbert.