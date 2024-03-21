Russell Wilson loses big money on sale of his Denver mansion

Russell Wilson is out of Denver after two seasons, but the quarterback took one final loss in the process of departing for good.

Wilson, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, concluded the sale of his Denver home on Wednesday, but at a $3.5 million loss, according to Lauren Penington of the Denver Post. Arapahoe County public records showed that Wilson sold the home for $21.5 million after purchasing it for $25 million in 2022.

Wilson put the house on the market last month, even before he had officially been released by the Broncos. The 20,000-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a basketball court.

In some ways, it marks a fitting end to Wilson’s time in Denver. He arrived with high expectations, but failed to meet them in either of his two seasons and was jettisoned at great expense by the Broncos. Thanks to the contract Wilson signed prior to the 2022 season, the Broncos took a record dead cap hit in releasing him, and will still have to pay him $38 million this season. With that kind of money still owed to him, it’s fair to say he can absorb the loss on the house.