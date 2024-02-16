 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson reportedly takes another step toward leaving Broncos

February 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have left the door open to quarterback Russell Wilson potentially returning for the 2024 season, but all signs continue to point toward an exit.

Wilson appears to have taken another step toward that outcome recently. According to Thomas Gounley of Denver business website BusinessDen, Wilson and wife Ciara have put their Cherry Hills home on the market and are accepting offers and providing tours for potential buyers.

Wilson and Ciara paid $25 million for the home in April 2022, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the Denver area. No information was available regarding what the couple might be seeking for the property now.

No final decision has been made on Wilson’s future, but the writing appears to be on the wall. Broncos coach Sean Payton recently said the team has yet to really start evaluating the quarterback position. However, after Wilson outright accused the Broncos of threatening to bench him if he refused to re-negotiate his contract, there is probably no coming back.

Wilson’s contract will be a problem as Denver tries to move on from him, as they would have to eat a lot of dead money to simply cut him. One team is viewed as a strong contender for his services, at least among oddsmakers.

Denver BroncosRussell Wilson
