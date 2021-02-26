Report: Russell Wilson wants to turn around a franchise

Russell Wilson is clearly dissatisfied with his situation in Seattle, and part of that is apparently because he has some pretty big ambitions for the rest of his NFL career.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “Get Up!” Friday that one of Wilson’s aims is to turn around a franchise, which is fueling his interest in the Chicago Bears.

“In a case like Chicago, he’s not thinking in terms of their struggles on offense recently,” Fowler said. “He’s thinking in terms of turning around a franchise that is historically great but has had struggles on offense for the better part of 20 years. He would love that kind of story.”

The Bears are not the only team Wilson would go to, but a couple other teams he’s interested in a trade to also fit the mold of iconic franchises with recent struggles. This is clearly something Wilson loves the idea of, and it’s a change of pace compared to many stars who want to join an immediate contender.