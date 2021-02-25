Russell Wilson has not demanded trade, is open to playing for these teams

Russell Wilson has not demanded that the Seattle Seahawks trade him this offseason, but it sounds like the star quarterback is open to moving on from the team.

Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday that his client has not told the Seahawks he wants to be dealt. However, Wilson did inform Seattle’s brass that he would only be open to playing for four teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears — if they do trade him.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

The four-team list is significant because Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

If Wilson were traded, the Seahawks would be left with a dead cap hit of $39 million. That would be an NFL record, and it is certainly not the kind of record any team hopes to set. That, along with Wilson having a full no-trade clause, makes it unlikely that the eight-time Pro Bowler will be traded this offseason.

Wilson is frustrated with Seattle’s offensive line and wants more say in personnel decisions. Those are real problems, and the fact that he has given the Seahawks a short list of pre-approved trade destinations is quite telling.

A new report on Thursday dug a bit deeper into what has been going on between Wilson and the Seahawks. At the very least, it seems clear that the issues are not going to be resolved overnight.