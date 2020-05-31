Ryan Fitzpatrick holding virtual offseason meetings with Tua Tagovailoa

Ryan Fitzpatrick knows that he will eventually have to cede the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback job to Tua Tagovailoa, and he’s trying to make sure his apprentice is as ready as possible.

Fitzpatrick has been having quarterback Zoom meetings with Tagovailoa, and had nothing but praise for the Dolphins’ top draft pick.

“We’ve been going over some of that stuff, and my mind and the process and how I think through it, right or wrong, just to provide some perspective,” Fitzpatrick said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m excited for him to be here. I loved watching him play in college. I think he’s going to be an awesome addition to the team for a long time.”

This kind of mentoring relationship should be immensely helpful for the Dolphins. The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick knows he’s not a long term answer in Miami. He’s willing to go out of his way to ensure that the guy who might be that answer is as prepared as possible.

That said, Fitzpatrick has made it clear that he intends to hold on to his starting job for as long as possible.