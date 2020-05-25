Ryan Fitzpatrick not giving up starting job to Tua Tagovailoa without a fight

Many people view Tua Tagovailoa taking over the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback job as an inevitability. Ryan Fitzpatrick is doing what he can to put that likelihood on hold.

Fitzpatrick spoke with reporters on Thursday and said he wouldn’t give up the starting job without a fight.

“I’m as competitive as they come,” Fitzpatrick said, via NFL.com’s Steve Wyche. “I want to go out there and start. I know there are a lot of forces that go into it from all kinds of different sides. Whether than happens or not, who knows?”

Fitzpatrick threw for 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, which was pretty impressive for a team that seemingly was built to lose and had few offensive weapons. He is viewed as a bridge to Tagovailoa. The combination of his experience in the system, the inability of young players to have offseason team activities, and Tua’s hip injury recovery all point to Fitzpatrick getting to open the season as Miami’s starter. From there, how long he hangs on to the job depends on how well he plays, because there is a young, first-round pick lurking whom the fans will want to see. The good news is Fitzpatrick is also acting as a great mentor to Tua as well.