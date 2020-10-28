Ryan Fitzpatrick still helping Tua Tagovailoa despite losing starting job

There are a number of veteran quarterbacks who aren’t very keen to mentor their younger replacements. Ryan Fitzpatrick is not one of them.

Tua Tagovailoa revealed Wednesday that Fitzpatrick has continued to actively mentor him and offer feedback, even after the Miami Dolphins rookie landed the team’s starting quarterback job.

Classy Ryan Fitzpatrick, now the Dolphins' backup QB, has remained very engaged and is giving feedback to Tua after every practice rep, per Tua. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 28, 2020

This is no surprise. Fitzpatrick knew all along that he was a bridge until Tagovailoa was ready to start, and made clear he was eager to help. Fitzpatrick simply didn’t really expect the change to come this soon. That’s especially true since the veteran hasn’t really done anything to play himself out of a job.

Fitzpatrick never hid how hurt he was by the benching. Then he picked himself up and went back to mentoring Tagovailoa. That’s precisely why the Dolphins wanted him around.