Pro Bowler signs 1-day contract to retire with Washington

Former Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan on Friday signed a 1-day contract with Washington to retire as a member of the franchise.

Kerrigan showed up to the Commanders’ team facility to sign his contract and received a warm reception.

Kerrigan arrives to sign his one-day contract and retire with the Commanders pic.twitter.com/YmyTgM0KBH — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) July 29, 2022

Washington also shared a nice tribute video to the four-time Pro Bowler.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Kerrigan was drafted No. 16 overall by Washington in 2011 out of Purdue. He racked up 95.5 sacks during his career and established himself as a strong pass-rusher.

Kerrigan played 10 seasons with Washington and spent last season with the Eagles. From 2016-2018, Kerrigan had at least 11 sacks in a season and made the Pro Bowl each year. Kerrigan also had three career interceptions and three career touchdowns.

Kerrigan’s career earnings are estimated to be around $75 million.