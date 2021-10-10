Ryan Shazier attends Steelers game wearing his own jersey

It’s always good to see Ryan Shazier at a Pittsburgh Steelers game, and he certainly had a good way of making sure everybody knew it was him.

Shazier, the former Steelers linebacker, was spotted at Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos — and yes, he was wearing his own jersey.

Ryan Shazier wearing a Ryan Shazier jersey at a Steelers game.

Now — this is something we can all get behind. pic.twitter.com/CboaL56p3X — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 10, 2021

Shazier suffered a devastating spinal injury in a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that ultimately ended his career. The linebacker made a remarkable recovery from the injury which initially left him unable to move his legs.

Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick in 2014, Shazier remains immensely invested in the Steelers’ fortunes. No doubt he enjoyed what turned out to be a 27-19 win on the afternoon.