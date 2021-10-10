 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, October 10, 2021

Ryan Shazier attends Steelers game wearing his own jersey

October 10, 2021
by Grey Papke
Ryan Shazier with the Steelers

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always good to see Ryan Shazier at a Pittsburgh Steelers game, and he certainly had a good way of making sure everybody knew it was him.

Shazier, the former Steelers linebacker, was spotted at Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos — and yes, he was wearing his own jersey.

Shazier suffered a devastating spinal injury in a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals that ultimately ended his career. The linebacker made a remarkable recovery from the injury which initially left him unable to move his legs.

Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick in 2014, Shazier remains immensely invested in the Steelers’ fortunes. No doubt he enjoyed what turned out to be a 27-19 win on the afternoon.

