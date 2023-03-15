Saints add talented running back amid Alvin Kamara uncertainty

The New Orleans Saints officially have their contingency plan in place.

New Orleans has agreed to a free agent deal with running back Jamaal Williams, according to a report Wednesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old Williams will be getting a three-year, $12 million contract from the Saints (with $8 million fully guaranteed).

The signing of Williams comes amid ongoing uncertainty over Saints starter Alvin Kamara’s legal situation. Some troubling new developments recently emerged in Kamara’s alleged beating incident that took place in Las Vegas last year. The five-time Pro Bowler Kamara could be facing a suspension from the NFL after the legal process plays out.

For Williams, he rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions last season despite splitting work with D’Andre Swift. He can easily step in as the starter for New Orleans if Kamara is suspended and also has a power running style that should complement Kamara nicely when they share the field together.