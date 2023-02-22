Troubling new video emerges in Alvin Kamara case

Alvin Kamara was indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week over his alleged role in a Las Vegas beating, and a key piece of evidence that will likely be used by prosecutors has surfaced.

Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other men have been charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The four individuals are accused of attacking a man named Darnell Greene Jr. in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2022, when Kamara was in town for the Pro Bowl.

According to court documents from the case that were obtained by 8 News Now, Kamara and the group he was with got into an SUV after the alleged beating. Surveillance footage from inside the vehicle shows that Kamara said, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard.”

8 News Now also obtained the footage from inside the SUV. In it, Kamara is shown sitting in the back seat talking to another man who was seated in the front passenger seat. The man in the front told Kamara that he was “trippin'” and can’t be getting involved in things like that because “there will be a lawsuit.” Kamara could later be heard making the remark about connecting with someone’s jaw.

The grand jury indictment states that Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

Greene also filed a lawsuit against Kamara in October that contained similar troubling allegations.

Kamara’s case was postponed several times, so his status for the 2022 season was never impacted. The NFL typically waits until the legal process plays out before handing down any disciplinary action.

Kamara, 27, had 1,387 yard from scrimmage in 15 games with the Saints this season. He scored just four touchdowns, which was the lowest total of his six-year career.

The Saints signed Kamara to a five-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2020 season. He has a base salary of $9.4 million next season.