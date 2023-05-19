Saints, Buccaneers in trademark dispute over use of 1 word

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had countless battles on the field, but the two rivals are now preparing for a different fight.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Bucs have taken legal action in an attempt to block a trademark filing the Saints recently made. The Buccaneers want to prevent their NFC South rival from using the phrase “SAINTS CHEER KREWE.” Tampa Bay claims they were first to use the word “KREWE” and should have exclusive rights to it.

A trademark battle has begun between two NFL teams. The Buccaneers have taken legal action to block a trademark filed by the Saints for "SAINTS CHEER KREWE." Why? Per filings, the Bucs claim they were the first to use the term KREWE. A thread #GoBucs #Saints pic.twitter.com/dd0addsYg2 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 19, 2023

The Bucs call their season ticket holders “Krewe Members.” They also use the term for marketing, promotions, apparel, memorabilia and more. The Saints refer to their cheerleaders as the “Saints Cheer Krewe.”

Gerben said Tampa Bay’s filing is somewhat surprising, as both NFL teams could technically use the term in their respective manners. The Bucs obviously do not want that to happen since they came up with it first, but Gerben says there could be a settlement reached before the challenge goes to trial.

I'm surprised that this case was filed as the two NFL teams could have settled out of court. Both teams could likely use KREWE in their respective manners. It's still possible this case ends with a settlement and co-existence agreement before going to trial. [5/5] — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 19, 2023

One would think the NFL could step in and help settle the issue. It is possible that the Bucs are just trying to stick it to their rival.