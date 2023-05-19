 Skip to main content
Saints, Buccaneers in trademark dispute over use of 1 word

May 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Gayle Benson waves

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to fans before the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had countless battles on the field, but the two rivals are now preparing for a different fight.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Bucs have taken legal action in an attempt to block a trademark filing the Saints recently made. The Buccaneers want to prevent their NFC South rival from using the phrase “SAINTS CHEER KREWE.” Tampa Bay claims they were first to use the word “KREWE” and should have exclusive rights to it.

The Bucs call their season ticket holders “Krewe Members.” They also use the term for marketing, promotions, apparel, memorabilia and more. The Saints refer to their cheerleaders as the “Saints Cheer Krewe.”

Gerben said Tampa Bay’s filing is somewhat surprising, as both NFL teams could technically use the term in their respective manners. The Bucs obviously do not want that to happen since they came up with it first, but Gerben says there could be a settlement reached before the challenge goes to trial.

One would think the NFL could step in and help settle the issue. It is possible that the Bucs are just trying to stick it to their rival.

