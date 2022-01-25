Report: Saints have a few candidates in mind to replace Sean Payton

Many NFL teams have already begun the process of searching for a new head coach, and some are in the final stages of making a decision. Now the New Orleans Saints are joining the ranks of those looking for a new coach.

Sean Payton informed the Saints on Tuesday that he is stepping down as their head coach. The Saints have some big shoes to fill, and one reporter thinks they already have a few names in mind to consider.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett wrote on Monday that the Saints would likely look to internal candidates while also considering some other external candidates if Payton were to step down. At the time Triplett wrote his story, he said Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. would likely receive consideration for the head coach job.

Carmichael, 50, has been with the Saints since 2006 when Payton joined the team. He has served as their offensive coordinator since 2006. The offense has been in the top five in the league in points scored 10 times since 2006, including number one twice.

Allen, 49, is in his second stint with Payton’s Saints. He has been their defensive coordinator since 2015. He has previous head coach experience as he went 8-28 with the Raiders and got fired in his third season with them. The Saints’ defense has been in the top five in points allowed for two seasons in a row. Allen coached the Saints this season while Payton was out due to health and safety protocols, and the Saints shut out the Bucs in a win.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports