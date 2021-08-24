Saints’ CJ Gardner-Johnson calls taunting penalty emphasis ‘bulls—‘

CJ Gardner-Johnson is known for his talking during games. So it’s no surprise to hear that he is not a fan of the NFL’s new anti-taunting emphasis.

Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday discussed the NFL’s taunting focus. He says it is “bulls—.”

“To be real, the rule is bulls—,” Gardner-Johnson said Tuesday via The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell (censored by LBS for profanity). “Excuse my language, but you can’t stop the emotional players from being who we are. Not me, who WE are. A lot of players wear their emotions on their sleeves. … It is what it is.”

Taunting has already been forbidden in the NFL; players were subject to a 15-yard penalty for taunting. The difference is enforcing the rule will be a point of emphasis this season. There has even been talk of possible suspensions for taunting.

Gardner-Johnson is entering his third NFL season, all with the New Orleans Saints. He has been known more for instigating than taunting, so he might have a loophole that allows him to keep trash-talking.