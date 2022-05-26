Saints coach hints at timeline for Michael Thomas’ return

Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season with an injury that caused tension between him and the New Orleans Saints, but it sounds like he is still a part of the team’s plans.

Thomas has been rehabbing this offseason after he underwent a second foot surgery. Head coach Dennis Allen was asked on Thursday about Thomas, and he said the three-time Pro Bowler is “doing well.” Thomas is not yet ready to practice, but Allen believes the veteran will be cleared by training camp.

Dennis Allen on WR Michael Thomas' rehab: "I think he's doing well in his rehab. He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here." Will he be ready for training camp?: "That's certainly our plan." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 26, 2022

Thomas and the Saints had a disagreement last offseason over how Thomas should handle his foot injury. He reportedly blew the team off after doctors suggested he undergo surgery. That may have delayed Thomas’ recovery time, and he ultimately sat out the entire season.

It looked for a while like Thomas may be done in New Orleans, but obviously the two sides have worked things out.

Thomas had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons. He had a whopping 149 catches for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2019 before the injury issues popped up.

Thomas has never played with a quarterback other than Drew Brees. That adds another element of intrigue to his impending return.