Saints hit with huge fine as NFL cracks down on 1 issue

December 10, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dennis Allen in a headset

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen serves as head coach as Sean Payton has Covid-19 during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are in the NFL’s crosshairs as part of a crackdown on one notable issue.

The Saints received a $350,000 fine after the league determined that defensive lineman Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team’s Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, while both Jordan and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen were fined $50,000.

Jordan was critical of the fine Saturday on Twitter, calling the punishment “ridiculous” and claiming that he “clearly aggravated something.”

The NFL did not agree. The play in question happened in the fourth quarter, when Jordan went down on a knee prior to a 4th and 10 play. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL viewed camera angles that showed the Saints sideline gesturing for Jordan to go down, ostensibly to slow down the Buccaneers’ attempt to move quickly on fourth down.

Florio added that five teams have been fined for faking injuries, and that the NFL put out a memo on Dec. 2 making clear that the issue would be a point of emphasis.

We have seen some faked injuries recently that looked to be fairly blatant. Players may complain and say they had legitimate physical issues, but if the league really does have the aforementioned video evidence, few are going to have much sympathy in these situations.

