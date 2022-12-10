Saints hit with huge fine as NFL cracks down on 1 issue

The New Orleans Saints are in the NFL’s crosshairs as part of a crackdown on one notable issue.

The Saints received a $350,000 fine after the league determined that defensive lineman Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team’s Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, while both Jordan and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen were fined $50,000.

Jordan was critical of the fine Saturday on Twitter, calling the punishment “ridiculous” and claiming that he “clearly aggravated something.”

Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

Agent told me bout it and initially I laughed and was like, that’s ridiculous- clearly aggravated something. then he told me how much the fine was 😳😨 and I been irked since. — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

The NFL did not agree. The play in question happened in the fourth quarter, when Jordan went down on a knee prior to a 4th and 10 play. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL viewed camera angles that showed the Saints sideline gesturing for Jordan to go down, ostensibly to slow down the Buccaneers’ attempt to move quickly on fourth down.

Florio added that five teams have been fined for faking injuries, and that the NFL put out a memo on Dec. 2 making clear that the issue would be a point of emphasis.

Per sources, five teams have been fined for faking injuries this season. It was a major point of discussion at the league meetings, with reminders issued in training camp and on December 2. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2022

We have seen some faked injuries recently that looked to be fairly blatant. Players may complain and say they had legitimate physical issues, but if the league really does have the aforementioned video evidence, few are going to have much sympathy in these situations.