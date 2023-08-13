Saints’ rookie kicker was misidentified twice by security

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe made a name for himself when he hit a game-winning field goal in Sunday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his own team’s security still needs to learn who he is.

Grupe, who signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, converted a 31-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to lift New Orleans to a 26-24 win over the Chiefs.

SAINTS WIN!!! Blake Grupe kicks a 31-yd FG to give the #Saints a 26-24 win vs the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/D4wmjQC8ix — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

After the game, Grupe tweeted an awesome summary of his big day. He said he was questioned walking onto the field for warmups because he did not have media or security credentials. Mind you, the game was played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Something similar happened even after Grupe’s game-winner. Grupe says he was stopped by stadium security following the game because someone thought he was a fan trying to leave through the player exit.

Step 1: get questioned walking onto the field pregame for not having credentials Step 2: hit a game winner Step 3: get stopped by security thinking I was a fan when trying to walk out the player exit Stay humble. Thankful. Great team win! @Saints #WHODAT — Blake Grupe (@blakegrupe) August 13, 2023

The Saints already have Will Lutz, so Grupe probably is not going to make the team. If he does, he might have to wear a credential around his neck for a while.