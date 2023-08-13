 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 13, 2023

Saints’ rookie kicker was misidentified twice by security

August 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A logo on the Saints field

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New Orleans Saints logo on the field before their game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe made a name for himself when he hit a game-winning field goal in Sunday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his own team’s security still needs to learn who he is.

Grupe, who signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame, converted a 31-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to lift New Orleans to a 26-24 win over the Chiefs.

After the game, Grupe tweeted an awesome summary of his big day. He said he was questioned walking onto the field for warmups because he did not have media or security credentials. Mind you, the game was played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Something similar happened even after Grupe’s game-winner. Grupe says he was stopped by stadium security following the game because someone thought he was a fan trying to leave through the player exit.

The Saints already have Will Lutz, so Grupe probably is not going to make the team. If he does, he might have to wear a credential around his neck for a while.

Article Tags

Blake Grupe
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus