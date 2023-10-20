Saints lose after Foster Moreau somehow drops tying touchdown

The New Orleans Saints lost 31-24 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and Foster Moreau was devastated about it.

Moreau dropped an easy touchdown catch in the final minute that would have given the Saints a chance to tie the game. The Saints tight end was wide open near the corner of the end zone and dropped a 3rd-and-goal pass that was in his hands.

Oh no, Foster Moreau pic.twitter.com/P9lxyGNNU3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 20, 2023

The Saints threw an incompletion on the ensuing play, which gave the ball to the Jags, who ran out the clock for the win.

Moreau knew he had the game in his hands and was crushed afterwards. He was looking heartbroken on the sideline and was consoled by some teammates and staff members.

Foster Moreau's teammates had his back after he couldn't come up with the potential game-tying TD. (📺 Amazon Prime) pic.twitter.com/SIX6jxQJZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2023

Moreau had 3 catches for 33 yards in the game. That was his only target that he didn’t catch.

Moreau was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma over the offseason but returned to the Saints after announcing that his cancer was in remission. He’s been through a lot, and he felt awful after the game.

You can hear how upset Foster Moreau was when he spoke after the game. "It's tough," he said. "In front of every man, woman and child I've ever known. It's a dark place to be. It's the National Football League. It doesn't come down to 1 play but it comes down to 1 play" — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 20, 2023

The Saints dropped to 3-4 with the loss, while the Jags improved to 5-2.