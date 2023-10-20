 Skip to main content
Saints lose after Foster Moreau somehow drops tying touchdown

October 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Foster Moreau has his head down

The New Orleans Saints lost 31-24 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and Foster Moreau was devastated about it.

Moreau dropped an easy touchdown catch in the final minute that would have given the Saints a chance to tie the game. The Saints tight end was wide open near the corner of the end zone and dropped a 3rd-and-goal pass that was in his hands.

The Saints threw an incompletion on the ensuing play, which gave the ball to the Jags, who ran out the clock for the win.

Moreau knew he had the game in his hands and was crushed afterwards. He was looking heartbroken on the sideline and was consoled by some teammates and staff members.

Moreau had 3 catches for 33 yards in the game. That was his only target that he didn’t catch.

Moreau was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma over the offseason but returned to the Saints after announcing that his cancer was in remission. He’s been through a lot, and he felt awful after the game.

The Saints dropped to 3-4 with the loss, while the Jags improved to 5-2.

Foster Moreau
