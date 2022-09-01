Saints’ Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

A key member of the New Orleans Saints’ defense is facing some off-field trouble with the 2022 season less than two weeks away.

Marcus Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm on Thursday morning, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

The details surrounding the arrest have not been released, but Maye’s agent Eric Hessler issued a statement addressing the situation. Hessler said Maye “vehemently denies the allegation” and that it stemmed from a motor vehicle incident.

The arrest is the second for Maye in the last 18 months. He was also arrested for driving while under the influence and two other misdemeanor charges in February 2021. Maye had a court hearing related to that case on Aug. 22 and will not have another until November. The NFL is waiting for the legal process to play out before deciding on disciplinary action. The league’s current personal conduct policy states that a first-time DUI offense results in a three-game suspension.

Maye could now be facing an even lengthier suspension, which is disappointing for the Saints after they signed him to a three-year, $28.5 million deal this offseason.

Maye spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Jets. He is projected to start for New Orleans this year.