Saints WR Michael Thomas takes issue with league’s salary escrow proposal

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was among the players who took issue with the NFL’s salary escrow proposal.

On Tuesday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL proposed to have 35 percent of player salaries be held in escrow during the 2020 NFL season to help manage costs.

The NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season, per sources. It's one option on the table if revenue is impacted leaguewide by COVID-19. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

The NFLPA reportedly told the league to effectively “kick rocks” in response, saying such a proposal would have to be collectively bargained.

How did the NFLPA react to the NFL's proposal to escrow 35% of player salaries this season? NFLPA executive Don Davis told players on a conference call: "Basically, we told them to kick rocks." Union's stance is any escrow deal must be collectively bargained. https://t.co/b3c7ihAOiD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

To give you an idea about league finances, the NFL generated about $16 billion in revenue in 2018. According to terms of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players, owners receive around 52 percent of football revenue, while the players receive around 48 percent.

Revenue will almost certainly drop if there is limited to no fan attendance in 2020, and it will likely drop if the season is shortened or unable to be completed in any way. A drop in football revenue would affect the players and owners, as the salary cap would accordingly be lowered.

The owners are looking for the players to work with them on the matter, but Thomas does not like the proposal.

Here is what he wrote in response on Twitter, saying it “has to be a joke.”

Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this https://t.co/cqOuQfQvr8 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 7, 2020

Has to be a joke lol . Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly. Our health is way more important. This is about as backwards as it gets https://t.co/Egq2RaYsuO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 8, 2020

Eagles defensive back Darius Slay expressed issues with the proposal, saying they should get more money for playing amid the coronavirus.

We should get a bonus if we play!!! We putting our family’s at risk. https://t.co/bQI5Bp7IFB — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 7, 2020

This is similar to the issues MLB and the MLBPA had; the owners wanted some help from the players given the economic conditions, while the players did not want to take a pay cut. The NBA and NBPA agreed to a plan where the players would have 25 percent of their salaries withheld after May 1 to help owners meet expenses amid conditions of zero revenue. The aims of the league to resume the season later this month should allow players to recoup money that was withheld.