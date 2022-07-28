Saints’ Michael Thomas has message for his doubters

It seems like forever ago that Michael Thomas was making an impact on the football field. But the wide receiver may be close to finally getting back to his old self.

The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday activated Thomas off the PUP list. In response to the news, Thomas tweeted a message to the doubters.

Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied 🤥 #unfollow — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 27, 2022

“Y’all favorite fantasy doctor lied,” he wrote.

The message seems to be directed at those who questioned whether Thomas would make it back onto the field this year.

Thomas last played in 2020. He missed half of that season due to an ankle sprain. Then he missed all of last season after undergoing ankle surgery. Thomas only had 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns in 7 games in 2020 too, so he was headed for his worst statistical season.

This season, the Saints will have a few key skill players coming back from injuries. Thomas is coming back from his ankle issues, while quarterback Jameis Winston is returning from a torn ACL. Thomas seems intent on proving his doubters wrong.