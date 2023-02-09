Report reveals where Raiders and Saints stand on Derek Carr trade

The New Orleans Saints remain the only team linked thus far to quarterback Derek Carr, and one major step toward sorting out a possible deal has already been taken.

The Saints and Las Vegas Raiders already have the framework in place for a Carr trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means that a deal will be no problem if and when Carr approves a trade to the Saints.

The #Saints and #Raiders already have the framework of a Derek Carr trade in place — a condition for Las Vegas to let the visit happen. But Carr's no-trade clause means he controls whether any trade happens before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Stay tuned. https://t.co/BgZOvz1XNj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2023

This will be true of any team Carr visits, assuming there are any others. The Raiders have essentially made it a prerequisite for allowing other teams to speak to the quarterback.

So far, the Saints are the only team to have Carr in for a visit. The Raiders need to make a decision on the quarterback’s future by next Tuesday before his 2023 salary becomes guaranteed.