 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 9, 2023

Report reveals where Raiders and Saints stand on Derek Carr trade

February 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Derek Carr in a helmet

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints remain the only team linked thus far to quarterback Derek Carr, and one major step toward sorting out a possible deal has already been taken.

The Saints and Las Vegas Raiders already have the framework in place for a Carr trade, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means that a deal will be no problem if and when Carr approves a trade to the Saints.

This will be true of any team Carr visits, assuming there are any others. The Raiders have essentially made it a prerequisite for allowing other teams to speak to the quarterback.

So far, the Saints are the only team to have Carr in for a visit. The Raiders need to make a decision on the quarterback’s future by next Tuesday before his 2023 salary becomes guaranteed.

Article Tags

Derek CarrLas Vegas RaidersNew Orleans Saints
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus