Saints appear to have replacement for Wil Lutz at kicker

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a replacement at kicker for Wil Lutz.

Lutz is expected to be out around the first four games of the season due to core muscle surgery. The Saints needed a kicker and worked out Aldrick Rosas on Friday. The former New York Giants kicker performed well and got signed.

Rosas, 26, was a Pro Bowler for the Giants in 2018, his second season in the league. He made 32 of 33 field goal attempts that year. Last season he went 8/11 in seven games with the Jags. Two of his misses were from greater than 50 yards.

Rosas was released by the Giants last year due to a hit-and-run he committed. He was suspended four games for the incident.

The Saints were previously planning to roll with Brett Maher at kicker, but he was waived during the week with an injury designation.