Giants to release kicker Aldrick Rosas following hit-and-run incident

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas is awaiting a court date stemming from an alleged hit-and-run incident he was involved in last month, and he may be unemployed by the time he appears in front of a judge.

The Giants are planning to release Rosas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The #Giants will release K Aldrick Rosas soon, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run accident in June. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2020

Rosas is facing three misdemeanor charges from an alleged hit-and-run in Chico, Calif., on June 15. He reportedly failed to stop at a red light and smashed into the side of another vehicle before fleeing. Police say they found him in rough condition, and alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash. An arraignment for Rosas is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The New York Post reported this week that Rosas was planning to show up to Giants training camp, which begins on Tuesday.

Rosas, 25, made 12 of his 17 field goal attempts last season and has converted 82.7 percent of his kicks since he became New York’s full-time placekicker in 2017. He could be facing a suspension to start the 2020 season.