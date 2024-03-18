Saints to sign former No. 2 overall draft pick

The New Orleans Saints have made a big defensive addition.

The Saints are expected to sign Chase Young, who was in for a visit on Monday.

Young, 24, was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2020. He showed promise as a rookie, recording 7.5 sacks in 15 games. But Young suffered a knee injury that cut short his 2021 season and caused him to miss nearly his entire 2022 season.

Young was part of a rotation on Washington’s defensive line last season and played 9 games for them before being traded to San Francisco ahead of the deadline. He had 5 sacks in 7 games with the 49ers, showing he can still be a disruptive player.

The Saints are estimated to have around $13 million in salary cap space available for 2024. So any deal Young agrees to with the team would likely fit within those parameters.

The Saints already have veteran Cam Jordan on their defensive line. Jordan is an 8-time Pro Bowler, but the 34-year-old only had 2 sacks last season, so Young should help strengthen the team’s pass rush.